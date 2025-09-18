First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.55 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.