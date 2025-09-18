First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $424,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $106.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.