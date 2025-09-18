Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $148.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $155.34.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

