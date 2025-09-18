Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.75. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 6,292 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

