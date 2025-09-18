Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FHTX stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.05.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
