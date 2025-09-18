Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.05.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

