Ford Motor Company $F Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

