Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTV. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

NYSE FTV opened at $48.05 on Monday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 467.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 82,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 33,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

