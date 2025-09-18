FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 563,432 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $9,218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 5.2%

NYSE FSK opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.5%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

