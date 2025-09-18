FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF $KNG Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 952.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of BATS KNG opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.83. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

