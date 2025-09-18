Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at Berenberg Bank

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 to GBX 530 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 479.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £471.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,242.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.85. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 264 and a one year high of GBX 487.50.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 EPS for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galliford Try will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current year.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

