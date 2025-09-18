Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Shares of IT stock opened at $254.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

