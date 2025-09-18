GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.95 and its 200-day moving average is $473.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.00 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.