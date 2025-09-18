GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Cut by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $614.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 148.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

