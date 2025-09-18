Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,488 Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PHG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.