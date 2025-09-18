Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2,162.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 815,554 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 486,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 191,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

