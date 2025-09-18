Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5,391.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 609,938 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,429,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 735,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 252,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 209,019 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

