Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

