Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 845 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,290.66. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

