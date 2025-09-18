Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,837 First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF $AFMC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 806.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 174,496 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.