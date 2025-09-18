Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 508.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 303.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 465,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 129,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $54.08 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $54.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.