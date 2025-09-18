Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJS opened at $109.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

