Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after buying an additional 781,587 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $238,818,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $469.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.37.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

