Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $134.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $136.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

