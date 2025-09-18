Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 358.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 440,676 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SAN opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

