Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 675.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 366,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

RA stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

