Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 98.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of STT opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $116.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

