Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 341.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ITT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 117,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 81,693 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.