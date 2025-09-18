Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust $FTF

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 893.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

