Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $333.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.08 and a 200-day moving average of $373.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

