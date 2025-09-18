Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF $XPND

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Shares of XPND opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

