Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.54 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,325.05. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

