Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 196 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

