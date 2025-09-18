Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

