Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,009 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF $PTBD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.