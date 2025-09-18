General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GD opened at $325.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

