General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

