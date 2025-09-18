Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 61.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,114 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Geo Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Geo Group by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Geo Group stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Geo Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

