Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at UBS Group

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $1.15 to $2.25 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Gevo Stock Performance

Gevo stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 57,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $93,971.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,871.05. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 43,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $54,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,676,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,150. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 681,885 shares of company stock worth $915,584. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

