Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as high as $14.15. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 253,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley raised Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 83.78%.The firm had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 19,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

