Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 38.7% in the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 248,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Gladstone Land Corporation has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $14.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

