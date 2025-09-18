Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $8.92. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 583,024 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Research raised shares of Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.7%

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $325.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.