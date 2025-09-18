Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 22nd

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, September 22nd. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, September 21st.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $507.62 million, a PE ratio of 108.43 and a beta of 1.16. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.57 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.32%. Global Medical REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.5%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.14%.

Global Medical REIT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Global Medical REIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 57,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $372,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,000. The trade was a 55.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 161,350 shares of company stock worth $1,052,016. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 60,897 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 427,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.