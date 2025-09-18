Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,207,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 502,469 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 247,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

