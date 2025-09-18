Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

