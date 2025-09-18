Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF $GSFP Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA GSFP opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

