Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 80,506 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $134,940.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,153.92. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $67,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,490. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,314. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

