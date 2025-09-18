Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

BFS opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

