Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,564 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 99.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

