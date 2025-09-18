Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 121,368 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

