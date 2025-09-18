Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 149,238 Shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. $SFL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 149,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SFL by 183.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 636.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 39.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SFL Cuts Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.40 million. SFL had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

